Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News/Sports
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Sports
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
West Virginia University
Top Stories
Authorities capture fugitive in Mingo Junction after 3 years on run
Video
CDC: Masks given to first responders might be counterfeit
Video
12-year-old Ohio boy dies in house fire
Gay teacher ousted from Catholic school in Ohio
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Ohio Valley Directory
Clear The Air
Ohio Valley Restaurants To The Rescue
Yes, We Are Here
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Gas prices near you
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Remarkable Woman 2020
Senior Send Off
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Contests
Contest Winners
Graduation Gallery
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
Ohio Lottery
Meet the Team
The Mel Robbins Show
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Emily’s Noon weather update
Weather News
by:
Emily Goodman
Posted:
May 5, 2020 / 12:20 PM EDT
/
Updated:
May 5, 2020 / 12:20 PM EDT
Weather Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Emily’s Tuesday a.m. forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Emily’s Noon short weather
Video
Emily’s Monday a.m. forecast
Video
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
More Weather News
video
Authorities capture fugitive in Mingo Junction after 3 years on run
Video
CDC: Masks given to first responders might be counterfeit
Video
Zieggy Tribe #thankatruckdriver with frozen treats
Video
$1 million in funding coming to Ohio domestic violence shelters
Video
Barack Obama will headline televised prime-time commencement
Video
Coronavirus In Belmont County: two new positive COVID-19 cases
Video
Free lawncare for COVID-19 workers on the frontlines
Video
Want to have a garage sale in Ohio? Here is what you need to know
Video
Meet the newest member of the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department
Video
Nike to donate 30,000 shoes to healthcare workers fighting COVID-19
Video
Wendy’s customers report restaurants limiting, pulling burgers from menus due to meat shortage
Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Authorities capture fugitive in Mingo Junction after 3 years on run
Video
CDC: Masks given to first responders might be counterfeit
Video
Zieggy Tribe #thankatruckdriver with frozen treats
Video
$1 million in funding coming to Ohio domestic violence shelters
Video
Barack Obama will headline televised prime-time commencement
Video
Coronavirus In Belmont County: two new positive COVID-19 cases
Video
Trending Stories
Authorities capture fugitive in Mingo Junction after 3 years on run
Video
CDC: Masks given to first responders might be counterfeit
Video
Zieggy Tribe #thankatruckdriver with frozen treats
Video
12-year-old Ohio boy dies in house fire
Gay teacher ousted from Catholic school in Ohio
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News