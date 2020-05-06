Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News/Sports
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Sports
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
West Virginia University
Top Stories
Coronavirus In Belmont County: 16 new positive COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
Video
The Ohio Valley Summer Event Guide is available
President Trump to Americans who’ve lost loved ones to the coronavirus: ‘I love you’
Video
Outer Banks lifting visitor restrictions on May 16
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Ohio Valley Directory
Clear The Air
Ohio Valley Restaurants To The Rescue
Yes, We Are Here
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Gas prices near you
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Remarkable Woman 2020
Senior Send Off
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Contests
Contest Winners
Graduation Gallery
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
Ohio Lottery
Meet the Team
The Mel Robbins Show
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Emily’s Noon weather update
Weather News
by:
Emily Goodman
Posted:
May 6, 2020 / 12:22 PM EDT
/
Updated:
May 6, 2020 / 12:22 PM EDT
Weather Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Emily’s Wednesday a.m. forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Emily’s Tuesday a.m. forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Emily’s Noon short weather
Video
Emily’s Monday a.m. forecast
Video
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Coronavirus In Belmont County: 16 new positive COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
Video
President Trump to Americans who’ve lost loved ones to the coronavirus: ‘I love you’
Video
Outer Banks lifting visitor restrictions on May 16
Video
Gov. Justice issues executive order that all assisted living facilities and daycares be tested for COVID-19
Video
Bill would forgive student loan debt for health care workers on coronavirus frontlines
Video
Salon owner sentenced to a week in jail for reopening despite COVID orders
Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Research professor involved in COVID-19 project found shot to death in Pittsburgh
Video
Coronavirus in Jefferson County: Two new COVID-19 cases; 21 patients recovered
Video
Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 1:00 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update
Video
Coronavirus In West Virginia: Positive COVID-19 test results stay below 2.5 %
Video
Lowe’s to deliver flowers to moms at senior care centers for Mother’s Day
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Wednesday a.m. forecast
Video
Coronavirus In Belmont County: 16 new positive COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
Video
President Trump to Americans who’ve lost loved ones to the coronavirus: ‘I love you’
Video
Outer Banks lifting visitor restrictions on May 16
Video
Gov. Justice issues executive order that all assisted living facilities and daycares be tested for COVID-19
Video
Bill would forgive student loan debt for health care workers on coronavirus frontlines
Video
Salon owner sentenced to a week in jail for reopening despite COVID orders
Video
Trending Stories
Coronavirus In Belmont County: 16 new positive COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
Video
The Ohio Valley Summer Event Guide is available
Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 21,576 cases, 1,225 deaths reported
Video
President Trump to Americans who’ve lost loved ones to the coronavirus: ‘I love you’
Video
Outer Banks lifting visitor restrictions on May 16
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News