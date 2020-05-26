Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News/Sports
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Sports
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
West Virginia University
Top Stories
Belmont County cracker decision postponed due to COVID 19
Video
UConn student accused of murder last seen in Pennsylvania: Police
Video
Man dies after video shows officer kneeling on his neck
Video
Man throws burning American flag onto police car, spits at cops during arrest
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Ohio Valley Directory
Clear The Air
Ohio Valley Restaurants To The Rescue
Yes, We Are Here
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Gas prices near you
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Remarkable Woman 2020
Senior Send Off
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Contests
Contest Winners
Graduation Gallery
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
Ohio Lottery
Meet the Team
The Mel Robbins Show
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Emily’s Noon weather update
Weather News
by:
Emily Goodman
Posted:
May 26, 2020 / 12:20 PM EDT
/
Updated:
May 26, 2020 / 12:20 PM EDT
Weather Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Emily’s Tuesday a.m. forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Emily’s noon weather update
Video
Emily’s Monday a.m. forecast
Video
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Belmont County cracker decision postponed due to COVID 19
Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Man dies after video shows officer kneeling on his neck
Video
Pizza Hut giving all 2020 grads free pizza
Video
Coronavirus In West Virginia: Daily percent positive results rise to 2.29 %
Video
What’s re-opening in Ohio today?
Video
What’s re-opening in West Virginia today?
Video
Emily’s Tuesday a.m. forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Flowers placed at Heritage Port to remember the fallen on Memorial Day like no other
Video
No pool, no problem! Families find silver-lining as Memorial Day Weekend plans head out the door
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Belmont County cracker decision postponed due to COVID 19
Video
Man dies after video shows officer kneeling on his neck
Video
Pizza Hut giving all 2020 grads free pizza
Video
Coronavirus In West Virginia: Daily percent positive results rise to 2.29 %
Video
What’s re-opening in Ohio today?
Video
What’s re-opening in West Virginia today?
Video
Trending Stories
Belmont County cracker decision postponed due to COVID 19
Video
UConn student accused of murder last seen in Pennsylvania: Police
Video
Man dies after video shows officer kneeling on his neck
Video
Man throws burning American flag onto police car, spits at cops during arrest
Pizza Hut giving all 2020 grads free pizza
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News