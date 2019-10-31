Emily’s Noon weather update

A strong cold front is on its way and it's bringing some wild weather and big changes to the Valley. We will begin with rain and some storms this afternoon followed by high winds and cold air. Severe thunderstorms are most likely around Morgantown and further southeast.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect in our viewing area today at 5 p.m. and last through 10 a.m. Friday. A Freeze Warning will be in effect in Tyler county, WV from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday as well.

In the wake of the cold front, temperatures will take a tumble through tonight. Wind gusts up to 45 mph could not only cause some minor power issues but cause outside temperatures to feel like the mid-20s!

The first day of November (Friday) will hold better and drier weather, but we stay chilly into the weekend.