Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
29°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Sports
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
County commissioners have plans for the $100,000 “hero pay” coming from the governor
Video
Trinity Health Systems opens COVID-19 test site with rapid results
Video
WV election is different and that means be aware of election fraud
Video
Belmont County has two new hires for major positions
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Ohio Valley Directory
Clear The Air
Ohio Valley Restaurants To The Rescue
Yes, We Are Here
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Gas prices near you
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Remarkable Woman 2020
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Contests
Contest Winners
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
Ohio Lottery
Meet the Team
The Mel Robbins Show
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Emily’s Thursday a.m. forecast
Weather News
by:
Emily Goodman
Posted:
Apr 16, 2020 / 06:55 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 16, 2020 / 06:55 AM EDT
Weather Video
Emily’s Thursday a.m. forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Alexa’s Noon Weather Update
Video
Alexa’s AM Weather
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Emily’s Tuesday a.m. forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Emily’s Thursday a.m. forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
County commissioners have plans for the $100,000 “hero pay” coming from the governor
Video
Belmont Children Services say while calls are down, families still need help
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
WV election is different and that means be aware of election fraud
Video
Belmont County has two new hires for major positions
Video
Coronavirus In West Virginia: WV DHHR confirms 2 more deaths; 12 total in Mountain State
Video
Marshall County Health Department provides update on Chick- fil-A employee that tested positive for COVID-19
Video
Pa. will now require most customers to wear masks, workers to wear them on the job, to slow COVID-19 spread
Video
Italian virus hospital offers Fauci work if President Trump fires him
Video
Alexa’s Noon Weather Update
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Alexa’s Noon Weather Update
Video
Emily’s Thursday a.m. forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
County commissioners have plans for the $100,000 “hero pay” coming from the governor
Video
Belmont Children Services say while calls are down, families still need help
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
WV election is different and that means be aware of election fraud
Video
Trending Stories
County commissioners have plans for the $100,000 “hero pay” coming from the governor
Video
Belmont Children Services say while calls are down, families still need help
Video
Trinity Health Systems opens COVID-19 test site with rapid results
Video
WV election is different and that means be aware of election fraud
Video
Belmont County has two new hires for major positions
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News