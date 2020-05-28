Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News/Sports
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Sports
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
West Virginia University
Top Stories
President Trump is set to announce an executive order against social media companies
Video
Violence again rocks Minneapolis after man’s death; 1 killed
Gallery
Early Voting Begins in West Virginia
Video
How are bar-restaurants dealing with social distancing in West Virginia?
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Ohio Valley Directory
Clear The Air
Ohio Valley Restaurants To The Rescue
Yes, We Are Here
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Senior Send Off
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Contests
Contest Winners
Graduation Gallery
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
Ohio Lottery
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Emily’s Thursday a.m. forecast
Weather News
by:
Emily Goodman
Posted:
May 28, 2020 / 06:29 AM EDT
/
Updated:
May 28, 2020 / 06:29 AM EDT
Weather Video
Emily’s Thursday a.m. forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Emily’s Wednesday a.m. forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Emily’s Tuesday a.m. forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
President Trump is set to announce an executive order against social media companies
Video
Emily’s Thursday a.m. forecast
Video
Texas bar owner bans customers from wearing masks inside
Video
College student wanted in 2 Connecticut slayings is captured
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
How are bar-restaurants dealing with social distancing in West Virginia?
Video
Belmont County judges give hazard pay to jail employees
Video
Coronavirus In WV: Mountain State reports 1,899 positive cases
Video
Belmont County: National Guard, a new county morgue and antibody testing all coming soon
Video
DMV releases phone number for appointments in regional offices
Video
A Wheeling man and a Pennsylvania man admit to their roles in a drug distribution operation
Video
‘I have never seen anything like this dog’s will to live’: Dog found abused, in need of help
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
President Trump is set to announce an executive order against social media companies
Video
Emily’s Thursday a.m. forecast
Video
Texas bar owner bans customers from wearing masks inside
Video
College student wanted in 2 Connecticut slayings is captured
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
How are bar-restaurants dealing with social distancing in West Virginia?
Video
Trending Stories
President Trump is set to announce an executive order against social media companies
Video
Violence again rocks Minneapolis after man’s death; 1 killed
Gallery
Texas bar owner bans customers from wearing masks inside
Video
College student wanted in 2 Connecticut slayings is captured
Video
Steubenville Big Red Starting Girls Wrestling Program
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News