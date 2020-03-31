Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Sports
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Video shows how coronavirus kills
Video
How to stay mentally healthy while self-isolating
Video
Wheeling Symphony Maestro ‘Live on Google Hangouts’
Video
Jefferson County Health Department announces five new postive COVID-19 coronavirus cases
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Ohio Valley Restaurants To The Rescue
Living Local
Yes, We Are Here
Advertise With Us
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Gas prices near you
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Remarkable Woman 2020
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Contests
Animal Adoption Madness
Contest Winners
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
Ohio Lottery
Meet the Team
The Mel Robbins Show
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Emily’s Tuesday a.m. forecast
Weather News
by:
Emily Goodman
Posted:
Mar 31, 2020 / 07:14 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 31, 2020 / 07:14 AM EDT
Weather Video
Emily’s Tuesday a.m. forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Emily’s Monday a.m. forecast
Video
Alexa’s Late Night Weather
Video
Flood cleanup kits available to those affected in Ohio County
Video
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
More Weather News
video
Video shows how coronavirus kills
Video
Emily’s Tuesday a.m. forecast
Video
Residents at Elmhurst House of Friendship adjusting to new ‘normal’
Video
Local church working to shift Ohio Valley’s focus from fear to faith
Video
Kroger announces more than 1,500 immediate job openings
Video
Florida pastor arrested, charged after leading packed services despite ‘safer-at-home’ order
Video
11 veterans dead; several residents, staff exposed to COVID-19 at VA center
Video
First U.S. service member dies of coronavirus
Video
Army Corps of Engineers tour former OVMC building for possible COVID-19 care center
Video
Stimulus check scam circulating Bellaire, Police Chief says
Video
Financial experts note ‘significant differences’ between virus pandemic, Great Recession of ’08
Video
Weirton teddy bear hunt underway; Over 100 spotted!
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Tuesday a.m. forecast
Video
Video shows how coronavirus kills
Video
Residents at Elmhurst House of Friendship adjusting to new ‘normal’
Video
Local church working to shift Ohio Valley’s focus from fear to faith
Video
Kroger announces more than 1,500 immediate job openings
Video
Florida pastor arrested, charged after leading packed services despite ‘safer-at-home’ order
Video
11 veterans dead; several residents, staff exposed to COVID-19 at VA center
Video
Trending Stories
Video shows how coronavirus kills
Video
Residents at Elmhurst House of Friendship adjusting to new ‘normal’
Video
Ohio’s U.S. Senators discuss what they’re doing in response to COVID-19
Video
Local church working to shift Ohio Valley’s focus from fear to faith
Video
Kroger announces more than 1,500 immediate job openings
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News