Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Sports
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
National Guard to help federal prison in Ohio
Video
Ohio County EMA pushing residents to use alert system
Video
Homemade sneeze guards donated to keep store workers safe
Video
Application for Absentee Ballot Voting Coming in Mail
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Ohio Valley Directory
Ohio Valley Restaurants To The Rescue
Yes, We Are Here
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Gas prices near you
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Remarkable Woman 2020
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Contests
Animal Adoption Madness
Contest Winners
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Weather By Heather Contest
More
About Us
Ohio Lottery
Meet the Team
The Mel Robbins Show
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Emily’s Tuesday a.m. forecast
Weather News
by:
Emily Goodman
Posted:
Apr 7, 2020 / 06:46 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 7, 2020 / 06:46 AM EDT
Weather Video
Emily’s Tuesday a.m. forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Emily’s Monday a.m. forecast
Video
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Emily’s Tuesday a.m. forecast
Video
Actor Matthew McConaughey plays virtual bingo with seniors in isolation
Video
App connects unemployed with jobs; 1,300 workers needed this week in Ohio
Video
UPDATE: Federal judge rules against WV lawyers seeking to get convicted felons released from prison amid coronavirus outbreak
Video
When will coronavirus peak in WV?
Video
Man handcuffed in front of daughter at park for allegedly violating social distancing
National Guard to help federal prison in Ohio
Video
Fourth COVID-19 death in West Virginia; more help coming for the unemployed
Video
‘Let’s hurry up!’: W.Va. Senator calling governor to put unemployment claims first
Video
Health officials urge public to take precautions to prevent community spread
Video
United Way collecting homemade masks across Ohio Valley
Video
Substance use disorders not taking a break during pandemic, nor is treatment
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Emily’s Tuesday a.m. forecast
Video
Actor Matthew McConaughey plays virtual bingo with seniors in isolation
Video
App connects unemployed with jobs; 1,300 workers needed this week in Ohio
Video
UPDATE: Federal judge rules against WV lawyers seeking to get convicted felons released from prison amid coronavirus outbreak
Video
When will coronavirus peak in WV?
Video
Man handcuffed in front of daughter at park for allegedly violating social distancing
Trending Stories
Actor Matthew McConaughey plays virtual bingo with seniors in isolation
Video
App connects unemployed with jobs; 1,300 workers needed this week in Ohio
Video
UPDATE: Federal judge rules against WV lawyers seeking to get convicted felons released from prison amid coronavirus outbreak
Video
When will coronavirus peak in WV?
Video
Can mosquitoes or ticks spread the virus that causes COVID-19?
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News