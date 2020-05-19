Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News/Sports
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Sports
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
West Virginia University
Top Stories
Albertini named Chief Operating Officer for former EORH
Video
East Ohio Regional Hospital expected to open doors later this year
Video
YMCA reopens; extra precautions put in place
Video
Howard Long Wellness Center reopens
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Ohio Valley Directory
Clear The Air
Ohio Valley Restaurants To The Rescue
Yes, We Are Here
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Gas prices near you
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Remarkable Woman 2020
Senior Send Off
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Contests
Contest Winners
Graduation Gallery
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
Ohio Lottery
Meet the Team
The Mel Robbins Show
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Emily’s Tuesday a.m. forecast
Weather News
by:
Emily Goodman
Posted:
May 19, 2020 / 06:53 AM EDT
/
Updated:
May 19, 2020 / 06:53 AM EDT
Weather Video
Emily’s Tuesday a.m. forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Emily’s quick noon weather
Video
Emily’s Monday a.m. forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Emily’s Friday a.m. forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
More Weather News
video
America is running out of thermometers
Video
Emily’s Tuesday a.m. forecast
Video
On-campus classes returning to Bethany College this fall
Video
Albertini named Chief Operating Officer for former EORH
Video
Early inmate release raises concerns about public safety in West Virginia
Video
Some nursing homes stole stimulus checks from elderly residents, FTC report says
Video
‘COVID-19 fee’: Some restaurants, salons adding coronavirus surcharges to bills
Video
Two wearing watermelons on their heads suspected of stealing from convenience store
Video
East Ohio Regional Hospital expected to open doors later this year
Video
Trump says he’s been taking hydroxychloroquine ‘for about a week and a half now’
Video
Casinos, bars and malls now on list of WV businesses to reopen
Video
YMCA reopens; extra precautions put in place
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Tuesday a.m. forecast
Video
America is running out of thermometers
Video
On-campus classes returning to Bethany College this fall
Video
Albertini named Chief Operating Officer for former EORH
Video
Early inmate release raises concerns about public safety in West Virginia
Video
Some nursing homes stole stimulus checks from elderly residents, FTC report says
Video
‘COVID-19 fee’: Some restaurants, salons adding coronavirus surcharges to bills
Video
Trending Stories
America is running out of thermometers
Video
On-campus classes returning to Bethany College this fall
Video
Albertini named Chief Operating Officer for former EORH
Video
Early inmate release raises concerns about public safety in West Virginia
Video
South Carolina mother accused of setting car on fire with 14-month-old son inside
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News