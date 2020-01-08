Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
32°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Gov. Justice cleared in federal probe; faces other legal battles
Top Stories
Eastern Gateway Community College top administrators placed on leave
Appalachian Outreach in Moundsville set to close its doors, looking for new building
Blood donors needed for 34th annual Ohio Valley Media Day Blood Drive
Father of 2 loses more than 150 pounds to join U.S. Army
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
The Big Game
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
No.1 Lady Patriots Now 8-0
Top Stories
Brooke Earns First Win
Barnesville Improves To 10-1
Wheeling Central Downs Cameron
Wheeling Park Holds Off Steubenville
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Delightful Nights
LOVE
Obituary
Pledge of Allegiance
Sounds of The Season
Trinity Health Matters
WTRF Half Off Deals
Veterans Voices
Contests
Contest Winners
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
WTRF Birthday Club
Work For Us
Watch
ABC holiday program schedule
CBS holiday program schedule
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Emily’s Wednesday a.m. forecast
Weather News
by:
Emily Goodman
Posted:
Jan 8, 2020 / 07:07 AM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 8, 2020 / 07:07 AM EST
Weather Video
Emily’s Wednesday a.m. forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Emily’s Noon weather update
Emily’s Tuesday a.m. forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Emily’s Noon weather update
Emily’s Monday a.m. forecast
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
More Weather News
video
Emily’s Wednesday a.m. forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Gov. Justice cleared in federal probe; faces other legal battles
‘Lunch With Books’ relives history of OVMC
Police investigating disturbing letters circulating St. Clairsville
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Wheeling City Council discusses packed agenda
Appalachian Outreach in Moundsville set to close its doors, looking for new building
OV Mall shoppers disappointed by Macy’s closing announcement
Investigators determine cause of NYE fire on Wheeling Island
Blood donors needed for 34th annual Ohio Valley Media Day Blood Drive
Wheeling PD holds retirement ceremony for ‘longest serving K9’
More Video
Pizza Card
Pro Football Challenge
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Noon weather update
Emily’s Wednesday a.m. forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Gov. Justice cleared in federal probe; faces other legal battles
‘Lunch With Books’ relives history of OVMC
Police investigating disturbing letters circulating St. Clairsville
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Trending Stories
Wheeling Composite Squadron welcomes first female cadet officer
Gov. Justice cleared in federal probe; faces other legal battles
Eastern Gateway Community College top administrators placed on leave
‘Lunch With Books’ relives history of OVMC
Police investigating disturbing letters circulating St. Clairsville
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News