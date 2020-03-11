Emily’s Wednesday a.m. forecast

Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Team RWB Wheeling to run 26.2 Miles for Veterans
Video
Top Stories
Officials meet to discuss possible Mid-Ohio Valley Port District
Video
McDonald’s manager, grandma receives high school diploma; fulfills lifelong dream
Video
Service member at WV’s Camp Dawson may have been exposed to Coronavirus
Video
Cadiz police announce biggest bust in Harrison County history
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Masters Report
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Wheeling Park Boys Return To Charleston
Video
Top Stories
Central’s Hannah White Athlete of the Week
Video
OHSAA Tournaments to Continue with Limited Spectators
Wheeling Nailers host special event for kids
Video
Steelers-Cowboys in Hall of Fame game, honor former coaches
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Hidden History
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Pledge of Allegiance
Remarkable Woman 2020
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Contests
Basketball Madness Challenge
Contest Winners
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
About Us/Watch
About Us
Advertise With Us
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Emily’s Wednesday a.m. forecast
Weather News
by:
Emily Goodman
Posted:
Mar 11, 2020 / 06:29 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 11, 2020 / 06:29 AM EDT
Weather Video
Emily’s Wednesday a.m. forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Emily’s Tuesday a.m. forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Emily’s Monday a.m. forecast
Video
Worm supermoon will light up the sky this week
Video
More Weather News
video
Police respond to large crowd at University of Dayton neighborhood
Video
Emily’s Wednesday a.m. forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
West Virginia man sentenced in crash, baby’s death
Candidates seeking Fourth Ward council seat debate at Temple Shalom
Video
WVU announces temporary plan to move all in-person classes to online instruction
Video
Team RWB Wheeling to run 26.2 Miles for Veterans
Video
WVU to temporarily suspend in-person classes after spring break, move to online model
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Coronavirus receiving mixed reactions in Ohio Valley
Video
Officials meet to discuss possible Mid-Ohio Valley Port District
Video
McDonald’s manager, grandma receives high school diploma; fulfills lifelong dream
Video
More Video
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Wednesday a.m. forecast
Video
Police respond to large crowd at University of Dayton neighborhood
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
West Virginia man sentenced in crash, baby’s death
Candidates seeking Fourth Ward council seat debate at Temple Shalom
Video
WVU announces temporary plan to move all in-person classes to online instruction
Video
Team RWB Wheeling to run 26.2 Miles for Veterans
Video
Trending Stories
Police respond to large crowd at University of Dayton neighborhood
Video
National Johnny Appleseed Day and more trending stories
Video
West Virginia man sentenced in crash, baby’s death
Candidates seeking Fourth Ward council seat debate at Temple Shalom
Video
WVU announces temporary plan to move all in-person classes to online instruction
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News