Ohio Valley Icon Dr. Dave dies at age 68

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) It is with heavy hearts that we confirm the passing of Dr. Dave Walker, longtime chief meteorologist at 7News.

Dr. Dave had recently retired and was joyfully anticipating the next chapter of his life.

He and his wife Lulu were in the process of moving to Mexico, where they planned to live and do Christian missionary work.

In the midst of their trip to Mexico, Lulu said Dr. Dave became ill in Texas, was taken to a hospital, and died at the age of 68.

Arrangements are not complete at this time.

Our 7News staff is stunned and heartbroken at this sudden loss.

All of us at WTRF are shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Dr Dave Walker. We all know how much he was looking forward to retirement and moving with his beautiful wife to be with her family in Mexico. We often times don’t understand why things happen the way they do, but we will always be thankful to have had Dr Dave as part of our WTRF family. Our thoughts of sympathy are certainly extended to Lulu. 7NEWS GENERAL MANAGER ROGER LYONS

We will continue to share thoughts, memories, and information in the near future.