Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

High winds for the Valley today

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Wind Advisory from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A low pressure is heading our way which will cause winds to increase greatly today. A Wind Advisory went into effect at 6 a.m. and will last through 8 p.m. and is for our entire area. A High Wind Warning will be east of us in the mountains of Pennsylvania.

Expect the worst of the wind between late morning and early afternoon. During this time, it’s possible wind gusts could reach 50 mph which could cause downed tree limbs, minor damage to property and power outages.

The wind comes with a few thunderstorms and rain later this morning, but the wind is more of an event on its own. Be sure to secure any loose outdoor items.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter