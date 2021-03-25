High winds in the Ohio Valley tonight could lead to possible power outages

With high winds expected in the Ohio Valley tonight, power loss is possible, and Joelle Moray, AEP external affairs manager, says if you see downed power lines, assume they’re energized, and keep away from them. You can report those downed lines by calling 1-800-852- 6942.

Be patient if power company crews don’t appear as soon as the power goes off.

Moray explains that utility workers cannot go out safely to restore power until the entire weather event is over, or until the winds are below a certain windspeed.

She says it’s important to always keep a flashlight handy. And if there are trees near power lines and you’re not sure if they’re on your property, you can call AEP and they’ll come out and assess them, and trim them if possible.

