(7 Day Forecast)

Friday: Starting off with some sunshine but that will turn to cloudy skies through the day. Rain showers will start late in the evening but will not be impactful. High of 55.

Saturday: Snow will start right around midnight on Saturday morning following those few rain showers. The heaviest of the snow will be during the day and will taper off in the late morning and early afternoon. Most of us will see 4″-7″ of snow so this will impact any traveling. Some people could see a little bit more or less depending on where you live. It will be a very cold day as well. Most of the day will be spent in the mid 20s with breezy conditions lowering feels like temps into the single digits and teens.

Sunday: The sun makes a return to help melt some of the snow. High of 40.

Monday: Partly cloudy, high of 55.

Tuesday: Mix of clouds and sunshine. High of 57.

Wednesday: Continuing to warm up with a high of 61. Partly cloudy.

Thursday: Even warmer with a high of 65. Partly cloudy.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler