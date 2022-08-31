(7 Day Forecast)

Wednesday: Fog will be around to start the morning before lots of sunshine dominates the forecast. We will be less humid today and have a high of 78 degrees.

Thursday: The sunshine continues with a high of 80 degrees.

Friday: Starting to get a little bit more humid as temps warm into the mid 80s. The bulk of the day should have sunshine, but some clouds will start to build in through the day.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and much warmer with a high of 87 degrees to start the weekend.

Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. We could see a few shows trying to sneak into the second half of the day, but they will be few and far between. High of 86 degrees.

Labor Day: Partly cloudy skies for the holiday with seasonal temps right around 80 degrees.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. High of 80 degrees.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler