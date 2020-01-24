Light showers Friday night

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy then colder with lighter showers, Lows 36-40.
SATURDAY: Rain showers changing to late-day snow showers, Highs 40-44.
SUNDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and colder with snow showers, Highs 38-40.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix with snow flurries, Highs near 40.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and continued cold, Highs 36-40.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with a cold start, Highs 38-40.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few snow flurries, Highs 35-39.
FRIDAY: Variable cloudiness with snow showers, Highs 40-42.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker