Light showers Friday night

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Cloudy then colder with lighter showers, Lows 36-40.

SATURDAY: Rain showers changing to late-day snow showers, Highs 40-44.

SUNDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and colder with snow showers, Highs 38-40.

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix with snow flurries, Highs near 40.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and continued cold, Highs 36-40.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with a cold start, Highs 38-40.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few snow flurries, Highs 35-39.

FRIDAY: Variable cloudiness with snow showers, Highs 40-42.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

video

More Video

Click Here To Enter!

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter