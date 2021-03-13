March 15-19 is Flood Safety and Severe Weather Awareness week in WV

Throughout March 15-19, The West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD), the National Weather Service (NWS), and the StormTracker7 weather team will share flood safety tips and severe weather information.

Severe weather awareness and prepardness involves three steps:

Be informed – Understand what weather is expected in your area and stay up-to-date with the forecast. Also, sign up for emergency management alerts. Plan Ahead – Have a severe weather plan in place at home, work, school, etc. Also think to have an emergency kit on hand. Take Action – When severe weather is on hand, activate the plans and procedures you have in place.

All West Virginians are encouraged to activate and practice their severe weather emergency plans during the Statewide Tornado Safety Drill set to take place at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 16. The NWS, in partnership with WVEMD and the West Virginia Broadcasters Association, will issue a test tornado warning message. This message will be broadcast on local television and radio stations. For more information click here.