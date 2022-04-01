Wheeling, W VA. (WTRF) – As the saying goes, March will either go in or out like a lion or lamb with of course some variability in between.

Our March of 2022 went more so “in like a lamb and out like a lion”. There were some days where weather was a bit more active than others too.

Time to take a peek at the past month in review:

Temperatures

March is far from our warmest month, but we definitely had some warm spell at the Wheeling Ohio County Airport. Our highest temperature was 79 degrees on March 30th! That broke the old record of 78 degrees that was set back in 1910.

There were a few mornings where it felt more like Winter. The lowest temperatures recored was 12 degrees on March 13th. Wind chill factors were near 0 that day too!

When you average all the temps for the high and low, March of 2022 was warmer than normal. The normal high for March is just around 50 degrees, while the 2022 average high was 55 degrees. The normal low for march sits around 31 degrees, while the 2022 average low was 34 degrees.

An earlier article I wrote talks about the warmer pattern shift our region has experienced. Here is that article in case you missed it.

Precipitation

In the month of March, 18 of the 31 days reported at least a trace of precipitation at the airport.

How much rain/snow/sleet/ice did we get then?

Once you tally everything up, we only measured 1.64″ of precipitation at the airport. That is below average with normal values just shy of three inches for the month.

Year to date precip is 8.13″ which is slightly above average for the first 3 months of 2022.

Here is a graphical element to show what our data looks like.

A look at the month in review.

Will the year end up being wetter than average or will it get bone dry again this Summer? I guess we’ll all find out what Mother Nature has up her sleeve shortly.