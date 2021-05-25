Risk for Severe Weather Wednesday afternoon/evening

Wheeling, WV – The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Slight Risk for severe weather in the Ohio Valley Wednesday afternoon and evening.

High temperatures will mix with muggy air to provide the ingredients for showers to develop, with a stray severe storm possible.

Showers and storms will likely develop in the early afternoon hours and trek eastward across SE Ohio and the Northern Panhandle.

A cluster of showers and storms could develop, producing damaging winds, heavy downpours, and some large hail.

Storms will likely diminish as we head through the evening hours.

The StormTracker7 weather team will continue to track these showers and provide updates as they become available.