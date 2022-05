(WTRF) — There are now Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for Monroe, Harrison, Jefferson and Northern Belmont Counties in Ohio.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Guernsey County until 4:30 p.m.

Photo of Cambridge, Ohio courtesy of Kelly Tschappatt

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has just been issued for Guernsey County, Ohio until 4:30. Stay #WeatherAware as winds gusts are approaching 70 mph with radar indicating near golf ball size hail. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/CLHZmiQClW — Zach Petey (@Zach_PeteyWx) May 3, 2022

Wind gusts are up to 70 mph and with almost golf ball sized hail.

Another Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Marshall County, W.Va. until 4:45 p.m.

Another Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Marshall County WV until 4:45. Winds gusts have been reported upwards of 60 mph with pea sized hail. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/hyVrHrk4Ho — Zach Petey (@Zach_PeteyWx) May 3, 2022

