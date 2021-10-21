Severe Thunderstorms and Tornado Warning for parts of the Ohio Valley

(WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh reports a tornado warning is in effect in parts of our area until 8:00PM. 7NEWS is live on the air right now with full coverage.

The areas to watch are northeastern Belmont County, Ohio County, northern Marshall County, Brooke County, Guernsey County, Tuscarawas County, Coshocton County, Harrison County and southeastern Jefferson County.

This band of severe weather began to move through the area around 6:00pm this evening, and produced severe thunderstorm warnings and even tornado warnings.

7NEWS just spoke with EMA officials in Belmont and Jefferson Counties and they are reporting no damage as of 6:55PM.

Our Stormtracker 7 Team says this band of storms carries with it the possibility for heavy rains and high wind gusts that could reach 50mph in some areas as well as thunder and lightening.

If you see any severe weather heading your way be sure to seek shelter.