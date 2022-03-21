Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) ~ Severe Weather Awareness week is upon on for the states of Ohio and West Virginia.

The respective dates for the awareness week for each state is as follows:

Ohio: March 20th – 26th

West Virginia: March 21st – 25th

Severe weather awareness and preparedness involves three steps:

Be Informed Plan Ahead Take Action

Dates for severe weather awareness week.

The primary basis for the awareness weeks is of course to raise awareness for potential severe weather and understanding what to do and how to stay safe, alert, and aware of impactful weather across the region.

Planning ahead for the state of Ohio:

The Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness and Ohio Emergency Management Agency want to help promote recognition of these weather hazards as well as highlight preparedness for these events.

It is crucial to have a talk with your family and work about the weather events that go on across the state and how you would execute a plan for a particular weather event (flooding, severe thunderstorm, high wind, tornado, etc). Create a plan and talk about it to make sure all parties involved understand what must be done to stay safe.

The Ohio Statewide Tornado Drill is this Wednesday, March 23rd, at 9:50 AM. The National Weather Service encourages everyone to participate by sheltering in place, create a plan of action for potential tornadoes, and becoming weather aware and prepared.

For an in-depth look and more information about the state of Ohio’s Severe Weather Awareness week, click here.

Planning ahead for the state of West Virginia:

It is crucial to understand the types of weather the state and surrounding areas are used to seeing.

Although we are no Tornado Alley, it is still possible the tornadoes touch down in our region, localized flooding is always there, and severe storms do move through the area as well.

It is important to have a plan in place and to talk about that plan with your family, work, and other places you may frequent. It is important to know ahead of time so you are not caught off-guard for a particular event.

The West Virginia Statewide Tornado Drill is this Tuesday, March 22nd, at 11 AM. This will be an opportunity to practice the tornado safety plan you have in place for home, school, or work.

For an in-depth look and more information about the state of West Virginias Severe Weather Awareness week, click here.