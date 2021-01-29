Snow changes to a wintry mix Sunday afternoon

(WTRF) – Mostly sunny and cold weather for Saturday. High temperatures should be near freezing. Light winds blowing from the east. Roads will be dry. Great time to run your errands!

Expect a different story Saturday night. Clouds will thicken-up and then periods of light snow will develop around Midnight Saturday.

Snow should mix with, then changeover to a wintry mix Sunday afternoon. Patchy freezing rain with sleet (ice pellets) likely south of Interstate-70.

The wintery mix should change back to all snow Sunday night into Monday morning.

Four to six inches of snow likely in our northern counties.

Two to four inches of snow likely along Interstate-70.

One to two inches of snow likely in our southern counties.

