Sunnier skies but still bitter cold

(7 Day Forecast)

Tuesday: Some clouds to start the morning but those will quickly turn into sunny skies for later this morning and afternoon. There will also be a few flurries to kick off your Tuesday but those will stay in the morning. Winds will calm down through the day allowing feels like temperatures to meet the actual temperature. High of 26.

Wednesday: Clouds building in through the morning resulting in mostly cloudy conditions by evening hours. High of 43.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with some flurries in the second half of the day. High of 39.

Friday: Breaking clouds, high of 33.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for mix. High of 30.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds, high of 32.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, high of 35.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler