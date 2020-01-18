Hi! Doctor Dave here with a weather update. Winter weather advisory expires at 1 pm. Patchy light freezing rain and ice pellets will change over to all rain by afternoon. As of 10 am, the advisory has been cancelled for Tyler, Pleasants Counties in West Virginia and Washington and Morgan Counties in Ohio.

Thermometers are slowly rising as we move through the morning hours. Much warmer air blows into the area this afternoon. Winds will pick-up in speed this evening and then shift in direction.

Our winter weather event started with periods of light snow which changed over to light sleet and freezing rain. Most viewers awoke to a crusty mess on their windshields and on the ground. One to two inches of snow were reported from Cadiz to Lisbon. Primary roads have remained in good shape. Much colder and breezy with snow showers returning around Midnight.

Sub-freezing temperatures likely from Midnight Saturday until the lunch-hour on Wednesday.

