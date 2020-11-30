Winter Weather Advisory Tonight until 7 AM Wednesday

A strong low pressure system over eastern Pennsylvania will move into New York Tonight and early Tuesday.

Rain will change to snow from west to east late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening. Slippery roads could be developing along Interstate-77 by 7 PM Tuesday. Travel problems could develop along the Ohio River by Midnight Tuesday.

Periods of light snow could affect the area into Tuesday evening. This will allow the snow to accumulate to two to four inches. The highest snowfall amounts will be measured on our hilltops. Lesser amounts will be observed along the Ohio River.

Thermometers could be near or below freezing until noon Wednesday.

