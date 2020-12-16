Winter weather, slick roads hit the Ohio Valley

https://www.wtrf.com/top-stories/letters-to-santa/

(WTRF)  Roads across the valley are COVERED in snow… We have all you need to know to stay safe. 

Outside radar is showing snow for most of us and mixed precipitation to our south. Additional snowfall expected is 1-3 inches for most of us. Outside temps are right around freezing.

The snow is coming down, more importantly during rush hour. This raises some concern that everyone should be cautious about as everyone is heading home from work. The roads are getting pretty slick with reports coming in all around the area concerning roads with the snow. 

The snow isn’t the pretty fluffy snow we like to look at, it’s the heavy wet snow that can get very slippery. 

