Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News/Sports
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Sports
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
West Virginia University
Top Stories
Central Catholic 2020 graduates finally get to walk down the aisle
Video
Fundraiser maxed out for Buckeye Local High School thanks to a brewing company
Video
Benwood Fire Captain runs 8 miles geared up for a special cause
Video
Former Hopedale resident and first ever facial transplant recipient, Connie Culp, dies at 57
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Ohio Valley Directory
Clear The Air
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Open For Business
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Destination: West Virginia
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Summers In The Backyard
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Senior Send Off
Contests
Contest Winners
Graduation Gallery
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Summers In The Backyard
More
About Us
Ohio Lottery
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Zach’s A.M. Update
Weather News
by:
Zach Petey
Posted:
Aug 3, 2020 / 07:07 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 3, 2020 / 07:08 AM EDT
Weather Video
Zach’s A.M. Update
Video
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Noon Update
Video
More Weather News
video
Zach’s A.M. Update
Video
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
Teen loses both parents to COVID-19
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 93,031 cases, 3,529 deaths
Video
Marines halt search for 8 missing troops, all presumed dead
Video
Family gatherings linked to COVID-19 spikes nationwide, numbers show
Video
Coronavirus In WV: DHHR confirms 119 new COVID-19 cases; one additional death
Video
Hundreds gather for “White Trash Bash” boat event
Video
Police handcuff wrong man in front of his family
Video
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Zach’s Noon Update
Video
Zach’s A.M. Update
Video
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
Teen loses both parents to COVID-19
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 93,031 cases, 3,529 deaths
Video
Marines halt search for 8 missing troops, all presumed dead
Video
Trending Stories
Scientists study coronavirus outbreaks among minks in Europe
Ginsburg waited 4 months to say her cancer had returned
Clock is ticking on President Trump’s comeback as early voting nears
Survivors of slain Ohio-based Marines mark grim anniversary
As school begins amid virus, parents see few good options
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News