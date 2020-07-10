Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News/Sports
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Sports
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
West Virginia University
Top Stories
EMA making sure Wetzel and Tyler County residents receive masks
Video
School district breaks ground on new Rocket Center
Video
More Covid-19 testing is needed; West Virginia company steps up
Video
Are you wearing your mask the right way? Officials say many aren’t
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Ohio Valley Directory
Clear The Air
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Open For Business
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Destination: West Virginia
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Summers In The Backyard
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Senior Send Off
Contests
Contest Winners
Graduation Gallery
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Summers In The Backyard
More
About Us
Ohio Lottery
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Zach’s A.M. Update
Weather News
by:
Zach Petey
Posted:
Jul 10, 2020 / 06:39 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 10, 2020 / 06:39 AM EDT
Weather Video
Zach’s A.M. Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Noon Update
Video
Zach’s A.M. Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Noon Update
Video
Zach’s A.M. Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Noon Update
Video
More Weather News
video
Zach’s A.M. Update
Video
EMA making sure Wetzel and Tyler County residents receive masks
Video
School district breaks ground on new Rocket Center
Video
More Covid-19 testing is needed; West Virginia company steps up
Video
Are you wearing your mask the right way? Officials say many aren’t
Video
Man indicted for Wheeling Island murder
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
New campaign to put faces of local missing children on screens at gas pumps
Video
Big Ten announces move to conference-only fall schedules, canceling WVU football’s matchup with Maryland
Video
10 new positive COVID-19 cases in Ohio County
Video
Officer told George Floyd: ‘It takes … a lot of oxygen to talk’
Video
Cooling station available at Salvation Army
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Zach’s Noon Update
Video
Zach’s A.M. Update
Video
EMA making sure Wetzel and Tyler County residents receive masks
Video
School district breaks ground on new Rocket Center
Video
More Covid-19 testing is needed; West Virginia company steps up
Video
Are you wearing your mask the right way? Officials say many aren’t
Video
Man indicted for Wheeling Island murder
Video
Trending Stories
EMA making sure Wetzel and Tyler County residents receive masks
Video
School district breaks ground on new Rocket Center
Video
More Covid-19 testing is needed; West Virginia company steps up
Video
Are you wearing your mask the right way? Officials say many aren’t
Video
Man indicted for Wheeling Island murder
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News