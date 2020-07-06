Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News/Sports
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Sports
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
West Virginia University
Top Stories
Second stimulus check: Report shows first payment saved thousands from poverty
Video
Bubonic Plague case diagnosed in China
Unemployment benefits to expire in Ohio; Senator has concerns
Video
Over 100 cars come out for the 17th annual Heritage Port car show
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Ohio Valley Directory
Clear The Air
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Open For Business
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Destination: West Virginia
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Summers In The Backyard
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Senior Send Off
Contests
Contest Winners
Graduation Gallery
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Summers In The Backyard
More
About Us
Ohio Lottery
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Zach’s A.M. weather
Weather News
Posted:
Jul 6, 2020 / 06:53 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 6, 2020 / 06:53 AM EDT
Weather Video
Zach’s A.M. weather
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Noon Update
Video
Alexa’s AM Weather
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Zach’s Noon Update
Video
Alexa’s AM Weather
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Noon Update
Video
More Weather News
video
Second stimulus check: Report shows first payment saved thousands from poverty
Video
Zach’s A.M. weather
Video
Unemployment benefits to expire in Ohio; Senator has concerns
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 57,151 cases, 2,911 deaths
Video
Mandatory masks could be coming to W.Va. on Monday
Video
Second stimulus check: Where we stand as July begins
Video
2 dead, 8 injured in South Carolina night club shooting
Live
Glen Dale watches from home as 4th of July Parade rides on
Video
Pop-up concert fills bouncy-house void at Dimmeydale’s 82nd Annual 4th of July Celebration
Video
Protesters crash Trump boat rally in Pittsburgh
Video
Hot dog champs repeat as July 4 gluttony fest moves indoors
Video
Neil Young ‘not okay’ with Trump playing music at Mount Rushmore event
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Zach’s A.M. weather
Video
Second stimulus check: Report shows first payment saved thousands from poverty
Video
Unemployment benefits to expire in Ohio; Senator has concerns
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 57,151 cases, 2,911 deaths
Video
Mandatory masks could be coming to W.Va. on Monday
Video
Second stimulus check: Where we stand as July begins
Video
2 dead, 8 injured in South Carolina night club shooting
Live
Trending Stories
Second stimulus check: Report shows first payment saved thousands from poverty
Video
Bubonic Plague case diagnosed in China
Unemployment benefits to expire in Ohio; Senator has concerns
Video
Museum: ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ car with Confederate flag to stay
Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 57,151 cases, 2,911 deaths
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News