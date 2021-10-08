Zach’s Friday Evening Update

Bellaire, Ohio (WTRF)- You might not believe in ghosts, but one house in Bellaire may convince you otherwise. It's rumored to have "unexplained" activity and stories of encounters with spirits from the dead.

Ask anyone who might have stepped foot inside, and they may all claim the house is "truly" haunted. There's said to be reports of strange encounters with things you can't see with the naked eye. There are also believed to be spirits who inhabit the house.