Zach’s Friday Evening Update

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Explosion near Sorghum Ridge Road in Marshall County
Top Stories
Spooky encounter at Gettysburg kicks of a 20 year love of the paranormal for one local couple
Video
Bond set for Harrison County couple charged in death of 8-year-old girl
Video
Hundreds of laptops headed to Ohio County kids to close the “homework gap”
Tornado leaves dramatic damage in rural areas of Jefferson County
Video
WATCH
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
NFL Prospect Watch: Ohio State guard Thayer Munford
Top Stories
Franciscan sports field now Trinity Health System Field after new partnership
Video
Backup plan: Browns can trust Keenum with Mayfield injured
West Virginia’s Bob Huggins enters 40th season with 900 wins
Keenum, 3rd-string back Johnson lead Browns past Broncos
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
LOVE
Pet of The Week
Veterans Voices
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
WTRF Half Price Deals
The Daily Pledge Submissions
Ohio Valley Homes
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Zebs Barky Bites Halloween Pet Photo Contest
More
About Us
BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Zach’s Friday Evening Update
Weather News
by:
Zach Petey
Posted:
Oct 22, 2021 / 06:42 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 22, 2021 / 06:42 PM EDT
Countdown to Halloween
October 31 2021 11:59 pm
Weather Video
Zach’s Friday Evening Update
Video
Tornado confirmed in Belmont County last night, says National Weather Service
Video
National Weather Service confirms a tornado hit Jefferson County last night
National Weather Service surveying for possible tornadoes after barn blown across a Belmont County road
Video
Severe Thunderstorms and Tornado Warnings sweep across the Ohio Valley Thursday night
Winter outlook could mean no white Christmas for the Ohio Valley
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Evening Update
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
More Weather News
video
Spooky encounter at Gettysburg kicks of a 20 year love of the paranormal for one local couple
Video
Zach’s Friday Evening Update
Video
The United Way lending a helping hand to our neighbors in need
Video
The National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Belmont County
Video
Things got spooky at the Highlands Sports Complex in Wheeling
Video
“Justice Bus” available for free legal services
Video
Police investigating possible explosive device on the Ohio River
Video
Free Naloxone Day hopes to combat opioid epidemic
Video
Police sergeant on leave after profanity-laden tirade against 17-year-old girl
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
UFO over Ohio? Pilot says there’s an explanation for object caught on video
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
More Video
Pet Photo Contest
Don't Miss
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Spooky encounter at Gettysburg kicks of a 20 year love of the paranormal for one local couple
Video
Zach’s Friday Evening Update
Video
The United Way lending a helping hand to our neighbors in need
Video
The National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Belmont County
Video
Things got spooky at the Highlands Sports Complex in Wheeling
Video
“Justice Bus” available for free legal services
Video
Trending Stories
Explosion near Sorghum Ridge Road in Marshall County
Spooky encounter at Gettysburg kicks of a 20 year love of the paranormal for one local couple
Video
Bond set for Harrison County couple charged in death of 8-year-old girl
Video
Tornado leaves dramatic damage in rural areas of Jefferson County
Video
The United Way lending a helping hand to our neighbors in need
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News