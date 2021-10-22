Zach’s Friday Evening Update

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) - Marshall County Sheriff Bill Helms confirms to 7NEWS that there was an explosion near a well pad out in Marshall County near Sorghum Ridge Road, connecting with Route 86 to Big Wheeling Creek.

Initial 911 reports suggested it was a well pad fire, but Marshall County EMA Director Tom Hart says that the initial fire crews and EMS workers on scene believe it was a condensate tank.