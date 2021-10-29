Zach’s Friday Evening Update

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) - TikTok is the fastest growing social media app on the market right now, and in part it has become famous for short, funny videos, as well as "TikTok challenges." But some of the challenges can be downright dangerous.

One of the latest challenges is called the "Lug Nut Challenge" and some people using the app are reportedly being challenged to loosen the lug nuts on vehicles. Already here in the Ohio Valley one automotive company says they are the latest victim.