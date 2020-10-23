Zach’s Friday Morning Update

Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Donald Trump Jr. visits Jefferson County tonight
Top Stories
WV Guns: Police arrest man for child porn charges; man plots to assassinate Joe Biden
Video
Cameron mobile food pantry serves over 200 families
Video
Are mountain lions roaming the Ohio Valley? Social media posts are checked out
Video
FDA approves first COVID-19 drug: antiviral remdesivir
Video
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
High School Football Previews
Local Sports
Masters Report
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Ramsey’s Game Winning Goal Lifts Park Past Morgantown
Video
Top Stories
Park – Brooke Football Game Canceled
Video
Vote for the WTRF CA House Band of The Week
Video
Shadyside’s Jake Visnic, Athlete Of The Week
Video
Nailers Sign Veteran Forward Michael Pelech
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Buy Local
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Destination: West Virginia
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Senior Sports Shout Out
Take A Tour With Taylor
Summers In The Backyard
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Contest Winners
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
The Daily Pledge
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Weather News
by:
Zach Petey
Posted:
Oct 23, 2020 / 07:09 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 23, 2020 / 07:09 AM EDT
Weather Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Noon Update
Video
More Weather News
video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
WV Guns: Police arrest man for child porn charges; man plots to assassinate Joe Biden
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Cameron mobile food pantry serves over 200 families
Video
Are mountain lions roaming the Ohio Valley? Social media posts are checked out
Video
FDA approves first COVID-19 drug: antiviral remdesivir
Video
President Trump tests negative for virus pre-debate
Video
The Marshall County Health Department offers free flu shots
Video
For the first time, a Northern Panhandle cemetery will take part in Wreaths Across America
Video
Wild strip club fight led to Army soldier’s murder
Video
WV Woman charged after trying to ‘teach children a lesson’ by driving car with them on roof
Video
More Video
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
WV Guns: Police arrest man for child porn charges; man plots to assassinate Joe Biden
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Cameron mobile food pantry serves over 200 families
Video
Are mountain lions roaming the Ohio Valley? Social media posts are checked out
Video
Trending Stories
Take a Tour with Taylor: Easterseals still changing lives during pandemic
Video
WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump Jr in Steubenville
Live
WV Guns: Police arrest man for child porn charges; man plots to assassinate Joe Biden
Video
Cameron mobile food pantry serves over 200 families
Video
Are mountain lions roaming the Ohio Valley? Social media posts are checked out
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News