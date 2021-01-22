Zach’s Friday Morning Update

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
31°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Back To School
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Video Game News
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Sen. Brown ready to address climate change with new administration
Video
First group of 80-plus-year-olds get vaccine in a drive-through format
Video
Crews on scene of duplex fire in Mingo Junction as it reignites
Video
Wheeling Fire and EMS 2020 stats show a spike in overdose related calls
Video
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
Local Sports
Masters Report
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
After long wait, No. 14 West Virginia heads to Kansas State
Top Stories
Back in form, No. 10 Wisconsin hosts No. 15 Ohio State
Former Washington QB Haskins signs deal with Steelers
Hot-Shooting Concord Upsets No. 4 West Liberty
Harrison’s Kobe Mitchell scores 2,000th career point
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Souper Bowl Of Caring
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Take A Tour With Taylor
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Contest Winners
The Daily Pledge
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Remarkable Women Contest
Super January
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Weather News
by:
Zach Petey
Posted:
Jan 22, 2021 / 06:38 AM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 22, 2021 / 06:38 AM EST
Weather Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Video
More Weather News
video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Sen. Brown ready to address climate change with new administration
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
First group of 80-plus-year-olds get vaccine in a drive-through format
Video
Crews on scene of duplex fire in Mingo Junction as it reignites
Video
Implicit bias training for City of Wheeling employees underway
Video
Ohio buys 2 million at-home rapid COVID-19 tests
Video
Some states want to buy their own COVID vaccines. The Biden administration says no.
Video
Now that Biden is president, here’s when you could get that $1,400 stimulus check
Video
Texas conservatives prepare to file lawsuits against Biden administration
Video
Drugmaker says it can prevent COVID-19 illness in nursing homes
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Sen. Brown ready to address climate change with new administration
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
First group of 80-plus-year-olds get vaccine in a drive-through format
Video
Crews on scene of duplex fire in Mingo Junction as it reignites
Video
Trending Stories
First group of 80-plus-year-olds get vaccine in a drive-through format
Video
Crews on scene of duplex fire in Mingo Junction as it reignites
Video
Implicit bias training for City of Wheeling employees underway
Video
Ohio buys 2 million at-home rapid COVID-19 tests
Video
Some states want to buy their own COVID vaccines. The Biden administration says no.
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News