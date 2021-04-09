Zach’s Friday Morning Update

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Back To School
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Video Game News
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Pirates fans celebrate home opener
Video
Sen. Joe Manchin speaks to community leaders about federal money coming soon
Video
WV Senate passes bill banning transgender students from some school sports
WV Broadcasters Association and WTRF support WV House position opposing Gov. Justice’s plan to increase taxes
Video
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Masters Report
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
Top Stories
Magnolia’s Mady Winters Sets Two Milestones In The Same Game
Video
Top Stories
Pirates fans celebrate home opener
Video
Cubs break out of slump, slip by reeling Pirates 4-2
St.C Shuts Out Ferry
Video
Hilltopper Softball Too Much for Wheeling
Video
Weather
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Events Canceled Near Me
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Basketball Challenge Contest
Contest Winners
The Daily Pledge
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Remarkable Women Contest
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Weather News
by:
Zach Petey
Posted:
Apr 9, 2021 / 06:25 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 9, 2021 / 06:25 AM EDT
Weather Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Thursday Noon Update
Video
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Pirates fans celebrate home opener
Video
Sen. Joe Manchin speaks to community leaders about federal money coming soon
Video
WATCH LIVE: ABC News Special; “Hope & Desperation: Emergency at the Border”
Live
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
No One Injured At Ergon Fire In Newell
Video
Zach’s Thursday Noon Update
Video
West Virginia: Bottom 10 in Financial Literacy
Video
Ohio Bill Would Defend People Who Refuse Vaccine From Discrimination
Video
West Virginia State Senate passes income tax bill
Video
3 Adults, 2 Children Found Dead In South Carolina Mass Shooting
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Pirates fans celebrate home opener
Video
Sen. Joe Manchin speaks to community leaders about federal money coming soon
Video
WATCH LIVE: ABC News Special; “Hope & Desperation: Emergency at the Border”
Live
No One Injured At Ergon Fire In Newell
Video
Trending Stories
Pirates fans celebrate home opener
Video
Sen. Joe Manchin speaks to community leaders about federal money coming soon
Video
WV Senate passes bill banning transgender students from some school sports
WATCH LIVE: ABC News Special; “Hope & Desperation: Emergency at the Border”
Live
WV DOT: I-470 Bridge on WV-OH border down to one lane due to expansion joint issue
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News