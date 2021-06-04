Zach’s Friday Morning Update

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Back To School
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Video Game News
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Coca-Cola Vending Machines Banned From County Government Buildings
Man robbed at gunpoint while trying to help panhandling teens in Ohio
Gallery
Protest held In West Virginia after police accused of using excessive force on 17-year-old
Video
Second Coal Miner Killed In West Virginia This Week
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Masters Report
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Pirates look to build on comeback win over Marlins
Top Stories
Stallings’ bases-loaded double rallies Pirates past Marlins
JM Eliminates Park
Video
Longtime Steelers broadcaster Ilkin retiring to fight ALS
Sacked: Browns All-Pro Garrett ‘retires’ from basketball
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Home Sweet Home
Class Of The Valley
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Ohio Valley 2021 Fourth Of July Fireworks Schedule
Pet of The Week
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
2021 Father’s Day Sweep Steaks
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Senior Salute 2021
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Weather News
by:
Zach Petey
Posted:
Jun 4, 2021 / 06:51 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 4, 2021 / 06:51 AM EDT
June 10 2021 05:00 pm
Weather Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Video
More Weather News
video
Protest held In West Virginia after police accused of using excessive force on 17-year-old
Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Students look back at historic year in which the pandemic changed everything
Video
Golfers preparing to tee off for the Bordas & Bordas Amateur Golf Classic
Video
Frontier Industrial Group ready to move to next phase of Weirton development
Video
Bluefield State’s request for a campus in Wheeling rejected
VIDEO: Body cam captures shootout between deputies, 2 children armed with AK-47 and shotgun
Video
West Virginia State Parks Offering A New Way To Camp
Video
Gov. Justice to call special session of WV legislature and request $150m for road maintenance
Video
Do It For Babydog “Save A Life Change Your Life” WV Vaccine Lottery Named
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Protest held In West Virginia after police accused of using excessive force on 17-year-old
Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Students look back at historic year in which the pandemic changed everything
Video
Golfers preparing to tee off for the Bordas & Bordas Amateur Golf Classic
Video
Trending Stories
Coca-Cola Vending Machines Banned From County Government Buildings
Man robbed at gunpoint while trying to help panhandling teens in Ohio
Gallery
Protest held In West Virginia after police accused of using excessive force on 17-year-old
Video
WATCH LIVE: FREEDUMB The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz
Three People Stabbed At Northern Regional Jail
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News