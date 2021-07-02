Zach’s Friday Morning Update

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) - Bill Cosby's sudden release from prison shocked so many, but sexual assault survivors may still be mentally recovering from the news. In many cases, we may not even know it.

Before you read any further, if you or someone you know is a sexual assault survivor and needs help, call the YWCA Wheeling anytime 24/7 at 1-800-698-1247 or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673). If you are in immediate danger, call 911.