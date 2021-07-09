Zach’s Friday Morning Update

(WCMH)-- An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper performed the Heimlich maneuver on a man who said he was choking on a small bag of weed during a traffic stop Saturday on I-76 in Portage County.

OSHP tweeted the video with the caption: "Don't try to swallow a bag of drugs prior to getting pulled over in an attempt to keep a trooper from finding them. Luckily, Tpr. Hoskin from our Ravenna Post was alert and able to assist the man who was choking on a bag of illegal marijuana."