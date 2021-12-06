Zach’s Monday Evening Update

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) - West Virginia University's Faculty Senate met Monday afternoon, both in-person and virtually, voting down a resolution that called for a "no-confidence" vote in the university’s administration, headed by President Gordon Gee and Provost Maryanne Reed.

The call for the no-confidence vote was initially based on what authors of the resolution said was the administration’s refusal to institute a COVID-19 vaccination mandate, after large majorities of the university’s faculty, student body and student government association all voted in favor of the mandate.