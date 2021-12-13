Zach’s Monday Evening Update

MAYFIELD, Kentucky (WATE) - Grief and shock are settling in for residents of Mayfield, Kentucky. On Friday, Dec. 10, a tornado that formed in Arkansas cut a 200-mile path into four states, rearranging lives and landscape while killing at least 74 Kentuckians. The storm struck the town of 10,000 people under the cover of darkness.

"I was in the hallway with my three little dogs praying the Lord's Prayer over and over and over again," said Carrie Arp, an animal shelter employee who was born and raised in Mayfield. "I never heard the train sound. I did hear stuff hit my roof, then it was complete silence."