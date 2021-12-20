Zach’s Monday Evening Update

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
32°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Parishioners are heading back to the pews this Christmas at one Wheeling church
Video
Top Stories
COVID-19 cases and deaths climbing as the omicron variant looms
Video
Signs you or someone you know is struggling this holiday season; Tips to combat mental health issues
Video
Ghislaine Maxwell jury begins deliberations after closings
Pet hospitals predict huge spike in chocolate-related ER visits Christmas Eve
WATCH
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Mayfield out, Browns down several starters for Raiders game
Top Stories
Browns CB Greg Newsome misses Raiders game with concussion
Smoke and mirror Steelers somehow still alive in AFC North
Steelers slip past turnover-prone Titans 19-13
Nailers Slam Admirals in Second Straight Meeting
Video
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Holiday Advertising Guide
Active Aging
Buy Local
Calendar
The Daily Pledge Submissions
Home Sweet Home
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Ohio Valley Homes
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
Holiday Wishes
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Remarkable Women 2022 Entry
More
About Us
BestReviews
Donate to WVU Medicine Children’s Transport Team
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
PR Newswire Press Releases
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Zach’s Monday Evening Update
Weather News
by:
Zach Petey
Posted:
Dec 20, 2021 / 06:29 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 20, 2021 / 07:14 PM EST
Countdown To Christmas
December 25 2021 12:00 am
video
Parishioners are heading back to the pews this Christmas at one Wheeling church
Video
Zach’s Monday Evening Update
Video
Signs you or someone you know is struggling this holiday season; Tips to combat mental health issues
Video
Ohio Valley Businesses Give Back
Video
Dog saves family from carbon monoxide poisoning
Video
Ohio Health breaks down flu cases in Ohio
Video
Finding light in a time of darkness
Video
Less than a week until Christmas…do you still need to go shopping?
Video
One year of COVID-19 vaccines and changes in I-70 construction: Here are the week’s top headlines
Video
Hundreds of wreaths placed for fallen veterans in Moundsville
Video
More than 550 Wheeling families now have a Christmas dinner
Video
Local first responders raise money for Wheeling’s Salvation Army
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Parishioners are heading back to the pews this Christmas at one Wheeling church
Video
Zach’s Monday Evening Update
Video
Signs you or someone you know is struggling this holiday season; Tips to combat mental health issues
Video
Ohio Valley Businesses Give Back
Video
Dog saves family from carbon monoxide poisoning
Video
Ohio Health breaks down flu cases in Ohio
Video
Trending Stories
Parishioners are heading back to the pews this Christmas at one Wheeling church
Video
COVID-19 cases and deaths climbing as the omicron variant looms
Video
Signs you or someone you know is struggling this holiday season; Tips to combat mental health issues
Video
Ghislaine Maxwell jury begins deliberations after closings
Pet hospitals predict huge spike in chocolate-related ER visits Christmas Eve
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News