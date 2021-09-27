Zach’s Monday Evening Update

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) - The Westbound lanes on I-470 are now back open near the area that passes the I-470 ballfields.

Authorities tell us that a tractor-trailer was involved in an accident along with two motorcycles in the westbound lanes of I-470. Officials tell 7NEWS that the Wheeling Fire Department transported one person with serious injuries to Wheeling Hospital via ambulance.