Zach’s Monday Morning Update

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Video Game News
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Wheeling finances in good standing halfway through fiscal year
Video
How to make your New Year’s resolutions come true!
Video
Yorkville home allegedly vandalized and set fire; fire chief and police investigating
Video
Fetal human remains found in wall of Spartanburg Co. residence, coroner says
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
High School Football Previews
Local Sports
Masters Report
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Steelers QB Rudolph shows poise in return to Cleveland
Top Stories
Browns end long playoff drought, survive late Steelers rally
Robbins leads No. 21 Minnesota past No. 25 Ohio State 77-60
Bordas and Bordas Beyond The Field; Soccer Is More Than Just A Sport
Video
No. 9 West Virginia aims to rebound at Oklahoma State
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Back To School
Buy Local
Calendar
Delightful Nights
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
Letters To Santa
LOVE
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Take A Tour With Taylor
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Contest Winners
The Daily Pledge
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Remarkable Women Contest
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Weather News
by:
Zach Petey
Posted:
Jan 4, 2021 / 06:37 AM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 4, 2021 / 06:37 AM EST
Weather Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Belmont County roads are starting to ice over this morning
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Was 2020 the worst year in history?
Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Setting New Year’s resolutions? Here’s how to stay on track
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
More Video
Goodbye 2020
January 01 2021 12:00 am
Don't Miss
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Trending Stories
Wheeling finances in good standing halfway through fiscal year
Video
How to make your New Year’s resolutions come true!
Video
Yorkville home allegedly vandalized and set fire; fire chief and police investigating
Video
Fetal human remains found in wall of Spartanburg Co. residence, coroner says
Murder-suicide of two young girls by father shines spotlight on domestic violence
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News