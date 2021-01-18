Zach’s Monday Morning Update

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
29°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Video Game News
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
GOP Congresswoman on voting to impeach Trump: “I felt like I had to”
Video
Amid fears of ‘insider’ attack, FBI vetting Guard troops in DC
Video
Man donates not one, but two stimulus checks to West Virginia foodbank
Video
Ohio residents 80 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccine this week
Video
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
High School Football Previews
Local Sports
Masters Report
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Chiefs’ Reid: QB Mahomes ‘doing good’ after concussion
Top Stories
After losing Mahomes, Chiefs and Henne hold off Browns 22-17
Browns’ comeback comes up short, fall to Chiefs in playoffs
Purdue visits No. 21 Ohio State for Big Ten clash
Browns have Conklin, Chiefs without Edwards-Helaire
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Back To School
Buy Local
Calendar
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
Letters To Santa
LOVE
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Souper Bowl Of Caring
Take A Tour With Taylor
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Contest Winners
The Daily Pledge
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Remarkable Women Contest
Super January
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Weather News
by:
Zach Petey
Posted:
Jan 18, 2021 / 06:37 AM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 18, 2021 / 06:37 AM EST
Weather Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
ODOT crews in full force in Eastern Ohio for snow, ice
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Finally Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
GOP Congresswoman on voting to impeach Trump: “I felt like I had to”
Video
Amid fears of ‘insider’ attack, FBI vetting Guard troops in DC
Video
Man donates not one, but two stimulus checks to West Virginia foodbank
Video
Ohio residents 80 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccine this week
Video
Dancing trucker turns up at inauguration protest to promote peace
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
GOP Congresswoman on voting to impeach Trump: “I felt like I had to”
Video
Amid fears of ‘insider’ attack, FBI vetting Guard troops in DC
Video
Man donates not one, but two stimulus checks to West Virginia foodbank
Video
Ohio residents 80 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccine this week
Video
Dancing trucker turns up at inauguration protest to promote peace
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Trending Stories
GOP Congresswoman on voting to impeach Trump: “I felt like I had to”
Video
Amid fears of ‘insider’ attack, FBI vetting Guard troops in DC
Video
Man donates not one, but two stimulus checks to West Virginia foodbank
Video
Ohio residents 80 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccine this week
Video
Ohio River becomes holy today
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News