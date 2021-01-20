Skip to content
Live Video
Top Stories
Now that he’s out of office, what’s next for Donald Trump?
Trump arrives home in Florida, presidency ends
Judge orders Pittsburgh man under investigation for Capitol entry to stay away from Washington, DC
Man threatened to shoot his children as ‘traitors’ if they turned him in over Capitol riots, documents say
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Weather News
by:
Zach Petey
Posted:
Jan 20, 2021 / 10:40 AM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 20, 2021 / 10:40 AM EST
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Judge orders Pittsburgh man under investigation for Capitol entry to stay away from Washington, DC
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Man threatened to shoot his children as ‘traitors’ if they turned him in over Capitol riots, documents say
Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR reports 21 COVID-19 related deaths; 857 coronavirus cases
President Trump follows tradition, leaves Oval Office note for Biden
‘We will be back in some form’- President Trump says goodbye
Senate’s top Democrat, Republican seek path to guide 50-50 chamber
Dr. Amy Acton honored with UC Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award
Joe Biden becomes the nation’s 46th president today
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
MMM Popcorn celebrates gourmet flavors on National Popcorn Day
Video
