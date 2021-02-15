Zach’s Monday Morning Update

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
21°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Back To School
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Honoring Black History
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Video Game News
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Moundsville Police Looking For Suspects In Possible Retail Theft
Video
Crews Investigating House Fire In Steubenville
Bill aims to shorten Governor’s current emergency powers
Video
How to save lives on National Organ Donor Day
Video
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Masters Report
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
Top Stories
20 years after fatal Daytona crash, impact of Dale Earnhardt Sr. still being felt throughout NASCAR
Video
Top Stories
Reaves lifts No. 12 Oklahoma over No. 14 WVU 91-90 in 2OT
St. Clairsville Wins Buckeye 8 Championship Title
Liddell’s 19 points power No. 4 Ohio St over Indiana 78-59
Strong Defense Leads Union Local Past Indian Creek
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Souper Bowl Of Caring
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Hometown Healthcare Heroes
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Strategic Navigation
Take A Tour With Taylor
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Contest Winners
The Daily Pledge
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Remarkable Women Contest
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Weather News
by:
Zach Petey
Posted:
Feb 15, 2021 / 06:27 AM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 15, 2021 / 06:27 AM EST
Weather Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Moundsville Police Looking For Suspects In Possible Retail Theft
Video
Bill aims to shorten Governor’s current emergency powers
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Ranch bordering Area 51 for sale, including black mailbox famous with the alien-obsessed
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 1,809 new cases
Video
4 fully vaccinated Oregonians test positive for COVID
Video
20 years after fatal Daytona crash, impact of Dale Earnhardt Sr. still being felt throughout NASCAR
Video
Gorilla Glue Girl: Will her lawsuit stick?
Video
Wheeling Hospital COVID testing site at the former OVMC will be closed Tuesday
Video
Average US virus cases dip below 100K for 1st time in months
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Moundsville Police Looking For Suspects In Possible Retail Theft
Video
Bill aims to shorten Governor’s current emergency powers
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Ranch bordering Area 51 for sale, including black mailbox famous with the alien-obsessed
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 1,809 new cases
Video
Trending Stories
Moundsville Police Looking For Suspects In Possible Retail Theft
Video
Crews Investigating House Fire In Steubenville
Bill aims to shorten Governor’s current emergency powers
Video
How to save lives on National Organ Donor Day
Video
Ranch bordering Area 51 for sale, including black mailbox famous with the alien-obsessed
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News