Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
West Virginia University
Top Stories
Couple, twin teenage children found dead in Ohio home
Biden to speak in Pittsburgh today
Video
Dozens of inmates test positive for virus at WVa prison
Video
Notices sent to WVa families of babies born exposed to drugs
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
High School Football Previews
Local Sports
Masters Report
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Pirates looking for series split with Brewers
Top Stories
Bell, Polanco homer off Woodruff as Pirates beat Brewers 5-1
Browns speak out about social justice at stadium practice
Police: Ohio State football player wounded in shooting
Brewers look to continue bashing ball — and Pirates
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Buy Local
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Destination: West Virginia
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Senior Sports Shout Out
Summers In The Backyard
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
The Daily Pledge
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Contest Winners
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Weather News
by:
Zach Petey
Posted:
Aug 31, 2020 / 06:47 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 31, 2020 / 06:47 AM EDT
Weather Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Friday Noon Update
Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Biden to speak in Pittsburgh today
Video
Dozens of inmates test positive for virus at WVa prison
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Video
Volunteers plan to serve community for annual United Way Day of Caring
Video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
Second stimulus checks: Where we stand as August ends
Video
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
Nevada man may be first documented COVID reinfection case in US
Video
Wheeling in cleanup mode after flooding and damage from Friday’s storms
Video
Coronavirus in WV: DHHR confirms 10 new COVID-19 deaths, most confirmed in one day
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Biden to speak in Pittsburgh today
Video
Dozens of inmates test positive for virus at WVa prison
Video
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Video
Volunteers plan to serve community for annual United Way Day of Caring
Video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
Second stimulus checks: Where we stand as August ends
Video
Trending Stories
Couple, twin teenage children found dead in Ohio home
Biden to speak in Pittsburgh today
Video
Dozens of inmates test positive for virus at WVa prison
Video
Notices sent to WVa families of babies born exposed to drugs
U.S. COVID-19 recoveries surpass 2 million, according to Johns Hopkins
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News