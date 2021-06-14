Zach’s Monday Morning Update

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Back To School
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Video Game News
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
WATCH! Morgantown’s main drag turned into a RIVER this afternoon after severe thunderstorms!
Video
Do plexiglass COVID barriers really work, and what will become of them?
Politicians from both sides of the aisle are frustrated with Pres. Biden’s inaction on infrastructure bill
Coast Guard rescues man, 8-year-old boy from Lake Erie
Video
WATCH
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Masters Report
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Bordas and Bordas Golf Classic Wraps Up
Video
Top Stories
García, Yelich help Brewers sweep Pirates with 5-2 win
Browns WR Landry says OBJ looks “amazing” after knee surgery
Brewers bid to continue hot streak in finale vs. Pirates
Walker Dominates As Park Boys Earn State Runner-up
Video
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Destination: West Virginia
Home Sweet Home
Class Of The Valley
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Ohio Valley 2021 Fourth Of July Fireworks Schedule
Pet of The Week
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
2021 Father’s Day Sweep Steaks
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Senior Salute 2021
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Weather News
by:
Zach Petey
Posted:
Jun 14, 2021 / 06:28 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 14, 2021 / 06:28 AM EDT
Weather Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Over 1,000 homes without power in Wheeling following severe storm
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
WATCH! Morgantown’s main drag turned into a RIVER this afternoon after severe thunderstorms!
Video
Coast Guard rescues man, 8-year-old boy from Lake Erie
Video
Special strings allow disabled people to play guitar
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
‘Science fiction’ says doctor on anti-vaccine conspiracy theories
Video
Alligator spotted cooling off at the ocean in Myrtle Beach
Tiny home trend ‘ideal’ for homeowners looking to downsize or travel, fans say
Video
Americans paid off over $100B in credit card debt during the pandemic, but that trend may already be over
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
WATCH! Morgantown’s main drag turned into a RIVER this afternoon after severe thunderstorms!
Video
Coast Guard rescues man, 8-year-old boy from Lake Erie
Video
Special strings allow disabled people to play guitar
Video
Trending Stories
Want more info on services available to seniors? Look no further
Video
WATCH! Morgantown’s main drag turned into a RIVER this afternoon after severe thunderstorms!
Video
40th annual convention shows off beautiful glassware
Video
Community heads to The Highlands to help boy fight rare type of brain cancer
Video
Do plexiglass COVID barriers really work, and what will become of them?
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News